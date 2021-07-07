FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
May 25
Kevin James, Sr, 35, of Iberia St, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Tina Vallet, 50, of Willow St., Franklin. Failure to appear, improper lane usage, driving under suspension and no proof of insurance.
Sarah Spain, 34, South Lewis St., New Iberia. Disturbing the peace-language.
Beth Polidore, 31, Myra St., Franklin. Disturbing the peace-language and resisting an officer.
June 2
Girard Navy, 28, Ninth St., Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.
Nancy Brandon, 42, Plantation Teche Dr. Franklin. Telephone harassment.
June 3
Dwan Williams, 36, Plantation Teche DrFranklin. Failure to appear and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
David Fine, 33, Second StFranklin. Theft and two counts of failure to appear.
June 4
Keith Navy, 57, Willow StFranklin. Three counts of possession of schedule IV narcotics (tramadol) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 14
Hunter Boudreaux, 19, Bigler St., Franklin. Simple criminal damage to property..
Jade Smith, 21, Bigler StFranklin. Resisting an officer by interfering
Quincy Jones Sr, 58, T.J. Hatherson St., Baldwin. Battery of a dating partner.
Junes 16
Cody Meyerholtz, 21, Palfrey St., Franklin. Warrant.
Cherokee Coyle, 22, Palfrey St., Franklin. Warrant
Brandon Butler, 37, Alco Ave., Baton Rouge. Possession of a firearm by convicted felon and a warrant for probation violation.
Joseph Thibodaux, 23, West Ibert St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
June 24
Michael Morris Jr, 22, of Talbot St., Franklin. terrorizing and three counts of attempted first degree murder.
June 27
J’Trell Connor, 20, West Third St., Franklin. Eight counts of attempted second degree murder, resisting an officer and illegal use of firearms and dangerous instrumentalities.
Tommy Carson Jr, 19, Tenth St., Franklin. Accessory after the fact for attempted second degree murder, possession of a legend drug without a prescription, illegal carrying of a weapon and resisting an officer.
JaQuan Verrett, 22, Tenth St., Franklin. Possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana) with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, accessory after the fact to attempted second degree murder, possession of a legend drug without a prescription and violation of uniformed controlled dangerous substance law drug free zone.
June 28
Barry Burney, 59, Main St., Franklin. Violation of protective order.
Christopher Silas, 43, Morris Charles St., Jeanerette. Aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, reckless operation of a vehicle, speeding, stop sign, two counts one way roadway, stop lights and turn signals and red light violation.
June 30
Lashonta Lumpkin, 29, Seventh St., Franklin. Failure to appear.