Arrest Reports Oct 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICEThe following were booked into the parish jail:OCTOBER 4Cherie Ann Welch, 28, Baldwin. General speed law; improper backing; resisting a police officer with force.OCTOBER 5Nathaniel P. Valen, 40, Jeanerette. No insurance; driving while under suspension.Edmee Louise Allain, 54, Jeanerette. Two counts failure to appear.OCTOBER 6Jarvis Javon Preston, 35, Franklin. Failure to appear.Kevin Lashawn James Sr., 36, Franklin. Traffic control signals; turning movements and required signals; driving while under suspension; failure to appear.Karim Colar, 23, Baldwin. Driving while under suspension.Freddie Patrick Delasbour, 27, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery - strangulation.OCTOBER 9Tommy Dion Carson Sr., 50, Franklin. No head lights; proper equipment required on vehicles; possession of marijuana.OCTOBER 10Trevellyn T Colbert, 23, Franklin. Speeding; driver must be licensed; possession of drug paraphernalia.Jules Edward Anderson, 35, Baldwin. Possession of marijuana; possession schedule II drugs; proper equipment required on vehicles.FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENTThe following were booked into the parish jail:OCTOBER 4Benjamin Picard, 27, Eves St., Jeanerette. Violation of protective order; two counts remaining where forbidden; telephone harassment; criminal mischief.OCTOBER 9Kendrick Madison, 44, Anderson St., Franklin. Aggravated second degree battery; failure to appear.OCTOBER 11Jade Smith, 22, Third St., Franklin. Failure to appear.OCTOBER 13JaQuan Verrett, 22, Tenth St., Franklin. Aggravated assault with a firearm. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Possession Following Jail Crime Criminal Law Police Marijuana Drug Parish Franklin Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian October 22, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Services set for Woodlawn student killed in shooting 3 Things to Know about New Iberia’s inaugural Halloween parade Thibodeaux begins jail sentence Monday night homicide victim identified NISH student gets recognition jeanerette High School Homecoming Queen 2021 Seven indicted for murders, other crimes NIPD investigating afternoon shooting Second arrest made in death of man dumped in Lake Bistineau Annual Loreauville Tailgating Cook-Off draws crowds Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit