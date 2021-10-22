ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

OCTOBER 4

Cherie Ann Welch, 28, Baldwin. General speed law; improper backing; resisting a police officer with force.

OCTOBER 5

Nathaniel P. Valen, 40, Jeanerette. No insurance; driving while under suspension.

Edmee Louise Allain, 54, Jeanerette. Two counts failure to appear.

OCTOBER 6

Jarvis Javon Preston, 35, Franklin. Failure to appear.

Kevin Lashawn James Sr., 36, Franklin. Traffic control signals; turning movements and required signals; driving while under suspension; failure to appear.

Karim Colar, 23, Baldwin. Driving while under suspension.

Freddie Patrick Delasbour, 27, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery - strangulation.

OCTOBER 9

Tommy Dion Carson Sr., 50, Franklin. No head lights; proper equipment required on vehicles; possession of marijuana.

OCTOBER 10

Trevellyn T Colbert, 23, Franklin. Speeding; driver must be licensed; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jules Edward Anderson, 35, Baldwin. Possession of marijuana; possession schedule II drugs; proper equipment required on vehicles.

FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT

The following were booked into the parish jail:

OCTOBER 4

Benjamin Picard, 27, Eves St., Jeanerette. Violation of protective order; two counts remaining where forbidden; telephone harassment; criminal mischief.

OCTOBER 9

Kendrick Madison, 44, Anderson St., Franklin. Aggravated second degree battery; failure to appear.

OCTOBER 11

Jade Smith, 22, Third St., Franklin. Failure to appear.

OCTOBER 13

JaQuan Verrett, 22, Tenth St., Franklin. Aggravated assault with a firearm.

