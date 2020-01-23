IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 11
Junius Lee Roman Jr., 44, 708 E. Pershing St. Third degee-rape.
Blake Anthony Rogers, 28, no address given. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Trey Minous Estelle, 27, 217 Wren St., Morgan City. Aggravated flight from an officer.
Robert Cliff Drake, 56, 1320 Delasalle Drive. Failure to appear, two counts-hold for another agency.
Joseph Barabin Jr., 52, 322 Deare St. Third-driving while intoxicated, driver’s license not on person.
JANUARY 12
Terrie Lynn Howard, 51, 1001 E. Dale St. Domestic abuse battery.
Savoye Monique Howard, 29, 1001 E. Dale St. Domestic abuse battery.
Kalen A. Parker, 19, 700 Walton St. Domestic abuse battery.
Steve J. Badeaux, 58, 3608 Romero Road. Failure to appear.
Robert James Sons, 28, 503 E. Hwy. 90. Failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacob Lee Roane, 26, 401 Bayside Road, Jeanerette. Possession of drugs-schedule II.
Jacqueline M. McFarland, 62, 150 Plantation Drive. Domestic abuse battery.
JANUARY 15
Shani Rose Cahanin, 33, 2613 Migues Road. Second-driving while intoxicated, disregarding stop/yield signs, driver not licensed, display false plate.
Antonio Ramone Mitchell, 31, 408 Lasalle St., St. Martinville. Possession with intent-schedule II.
Roshell Lanea Francis, 25, 616 W. Washington. Failure to appear.
Davontae Arckell Dauphine, 20, 1725 Cypress Island Hwy., St. Martinville. Contempt of court.
Lois Ann Brown, 52, 80 Cedar Hill Circle. Two counts-failure to appear, entry/remaining after forbidden, disturbing the peace by profanity.
Jayjah Tay’von Alfred, 19, 4405 Old Jeanerette Road. Contempt of court.
Jeffery Wayne Boney, 48, 5116 Old LA Hwy 25. Domestic abuse battery, failure to appear.
Brandice Noel Bolden, 29, 5829 Amy Road, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Obking Saton Joseph Provost, 17, no address given. Second degree-attempted murder.
Davonta Joseph Jones, 18, 1035 Charles St., St. Martinville. Simple possession of marijuana, possession of legend drugs, disregard stop sign.
Luis Casanova, 35, no address given. Possession of stolen things, theft, unauthorized entry of a movable.
NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
JANUARY 14
Shaena Kelly, 22, 1605 Twenty Arpent Road. Telephone harrassment.
Jose Funez, 22, no address given. Sexual battery.
Harley Arabie, 25, 107 Marcel St. Theft, remaining after forbidden, failure to appear.
