IBERIA PARISH
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
OCTOBER 10
Joshua Biloxi Castillo, 19, 1007 Sis Street. Possession with intent - schedule I, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, traffic control signal.
OCTOBER 11
Claude Anthony Collins, 40, 5809 Cromwell Drive. Two counts domestic abuse battery.
Steven J. Judice, 54, 5219 Sugar Oaks Road. Two counts violation of protective order.
Travis Nathan Cleary, 27, 406 Bank Ave. Domestic abuse - child endangerment, cruelty to juveniles, resisting an officer.
Jene Coles Breaux, 32, 309 Magnolia Ave. Driving while intoxicated - second offense, proper control of vehicle, expired driver’s license.
Kevin James Archon, 36, 213 Mary Beth St., Loreauville. Domestic abuse - child endangerment.
OCTOBER 12
Tommy James Trosclair, 28, 200 Enterprise Ave., Patterson. Failure to appear.
Shamod Tavion Williams, 18, 111 Robin St., Thibodaux. Possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance - schedule I, speeding.
Heather Marie Leach, 49, 519 S. Horecky St., Church Point. Librs/immovable structures, possession of drug paraphernalia, schedule IV drugs.
Latasha Morvant Vincent, 31, 4812 Eraste Hebert Road. Failure to appear, schedule IV drugs, possession of schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
OCTOBER 13
Craig Paul Maturin, 55, 218 Rossier St. Two counts failure to appear.
Bradford Hutchinson Davis, 44, 1107 Eden St. Simple kidnapping, librs/sexual assault with an object, aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, felony carrying an illegal weapon.
Alex James Migues, 21, 5401 Old La 25. Theft, principal to distribution/with intent to distribute of controlled dangerous substance - schedule I, possession of a controlled dangerous substance - schedule I.
Dylan Anthony Leblanc, 27, 139 Big Bear Lane, Franklin. Two counts vehicular homicide, four counts first degree vehicular negligent injuring, third degree feticide, aggravated obstruction of a highway, general speed law.
Michael Joseph Borel, 41, no address given. Failure to appear, second degree rape.
Lawrence Joseph Hitter, 63, 313 Interlude Road. Driving while intoxicated - second offense, proper control of a vehicle.
OCTOBER 14
Benjamin Haynes, 26 2423 Lark St., Baton Rouge. Theft of goods over $500, first degree robbery, schedule II drugs.
Mary L. Sam, 39, no address given, St. Martinville. Schedule II drugs, second or subsequent offenses, possession schedule I drugs, possession of legend drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, Driving roadway laned for traffic.
Dustin Keith Frederick, 37, 210 King St. Hold for another agency.