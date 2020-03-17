NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
MARCH 4
Ryan Polk Jr., 19, 6112 Marion Road. Possession of drugs-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice.
Stephen T. Boutte, 21, no address given. Remaining after forbidden, failure to appear.
John B. Romero, 47, 608 San Jacinto Circle. Theft.
MARCH 5
Kendrick King, 43, 905 Lombard St. Second-failure to register as a sex offender.
Joseph Francis, 31, 709 Lasalle St. Possession with intent-schedule I & II, possession of drugs-schedule V, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, possession of controlled dangerous substances in a school zone.
Charlie Welcome, 54, no address given. Criminal trespassing.
Bryce Dupuis, 26, 1605 Twenty Arpent Road. Lamps required on bicycle, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
MARCH 6
Terry Lewis, 43, 715 Providence St. Stopping prohibited, no driver’s license.
Donald Pradia, 47, 101 S. Corrine St. Hit and run driving, driving under suspension, probation violation.
MARCH 7
Drew Baugher, 30, 111 Rizzo St., Patterson. Battery of a dating partner with child endangerment.
MARCH 8
Nakavin Gardner, 33, 901 Mitch St. Lighted lamps required, two counts-driving under suspension, driving right side of road.
Ganarius Brooks, 32, 1601 Sugarland Terrace. Domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, criminal damage to property, possession with intent-schedule I, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substance, possession of a stolen firearm, monies derived from drug transactions, possession of drug paraphernalia.
MARCH 9
Joel Bienvenu, 46, 701 Oswald St. Red light violation, possession of drugs-schedule II/methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jarett Delcambre, 55, 1625 Bradley Lane. Simple criminal damage to property, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
MARCH 10
Marcus Fredrick, 46, 129 Robertson St. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
Marklin Reaux Jr., no age given, 205 Pollard Ave. Violation of a protective order.
Corey Maturin, 39, 2023 W. Old Spanish Trail. Criminal neglect of family.
Meagan Glover, 30, 1033 Providence St. Three counts-theft.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
FEBRUARY 27
Craig Leonard, 48, 803 MLK Drive, Jeanerette. Improper lane usage, driving under suspension.
James Louis Simon, 27, 1810 Squirrel Run, New Iberia. Speeding, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Carlos Wayne Joseph, 29, 1004 Big Four Corners Road, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
FEBRUARY 28
Leroy James Colbert, 69, 333 N. Branch St., Baldwin. No headlights, driving while intoxicated.
MARCH 1
Ronald Paul Mendoza, 34, 759 Pepper Road, Jeanerette. Speeding, driving while intoxicated.
Kody Joseph Champagne, 38, 15642 Hwy. 182, Franklin. Domestic abuse with child endangerment.
Logan Francis Broussard, 20, 4211 Pickette Road, Erath. Reckless operation without accident.
Jamishia Richelle Jenkins, 31, 830 Canal St., Jeanerette. License plates lights required, turning movements/signals required, driving under suspension, no insurance.
MARCH 2
Calab Laurance Mitchell, 23, 202 Windcreek Lane, Youngsville. Obstructing public passage, driving under suspension.
Jawarski Jvonte Jack, 25, 246 AB Martin Road, Jeanerette. Aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Bernard Hanes Davis Jr., 22, 230 Easy St., Franklin. Turning movements/signals required, driving under suspension.
MARCH 3
Ebony R. Antoine, 36, 1217 Samuel St., Franklin. Possession of marijuana.
Brian Keith Lively, 33, 2006 Patricia Ann St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Terrance Matthew Clark, 50, 158 Easy St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
Beau James Viator, 29, 326 Hulin St., St. Martinville. Failure to appear.
Christopher Verrett, 37, 507 Robert St., Franklin. Vicious animals.
MARCH 4
James Michael Bertrand, 59, 100 Baronne St., Baldwin. Failure to appear.
MARCH 5
Clarence Clarquis Reed, 37, 1012 Weber St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
Drevin Mikhail Willis, 21, 926 Prairie Road, Franklin. Reckless operation without accident, failure to appear.
MARCH 6
Shane Calvin Theriot, 48, 216 Sanraen St., Charenton. Driving while intoxicated, driving left of center, driving under suspension.
IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
FEBRUARY 20
Dustin Dratrayal Ruffins, 27, 1907 College Road. Failure to appear.
Robbie Lee Johnson, 51, 517 Ann St. Resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property.
Tiffany Lashow Warner, 44, 4002 Robichaux Road. Attempted forgery.
Christopher Paul Bellard, 37, 1009 Lagneaux Road, Duson. Failure to appear.
Micheal Ray Morris, 39, 900 Mississippi St. Domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment.
Alexus Allemond, 29, 2307 Rose Lane. Violation of probation.
Lauren Elizabeth Alleman, 29, 4702 Plant Village. Failure to appear.
Rosslen Marie Burney, 58, 406 Main St., Franklin.