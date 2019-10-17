NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
OCTOBER 3
Carla Nedie, 31, 1064 Benoit Drive, Henderson. Theft, possession of marijuana.
Wilbur Leday, 39, 1605 St. Joseph St. Simple battery, theft, seatbelt violation.
Tyler Cressonie, 33, no address given. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances.
Krystal Duhon, 34, 4721 Verot School Road, Lafayette. Supplying a felon with a firearm.