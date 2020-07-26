ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JULY 14

Donavon Sentrell Washington, 23, 510 Labau St., Baldwin. Aggravated flight from an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest or officer, no driver’s license.

JULY 15

Patrick Dwayne Thomas Sr., 46, 103 Morris St., Franklin. Improper lane usage, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

JULY 19

Niketa Fisher, 22, 106 Southeast Blvd., Franklin. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

JULY 20

Shawna Hebert, 26, 2483 Irish Bend Road, Franklin. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

JULY 21

Kurt Anthony Chapman, 33, 908 Magnolia St., Franklin. Theft.

JULY 23

Nikolas James Morris II, 32, 120 Oaklawn Quarters Lane, Franklin. Resisting an officer by giving false information, simple assault.

