ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JULY 14
Donavon Sentrell Washington, 23, 510 Labau St., Baldwin. Aggravated flight from an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest or officer, no driver’s license.
JULY 15
Patrick Dwayne Thomas Sr., 46, 103 Morris St., Franklin. Improper lane usage, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
JULY 19
Niketa Fisher, 22, 106 Southeast Blvd., Franklin. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
JULY 20
Shawna Hebert, 26, 2483 Irish Bend Road, Franklin. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
JULY 21
Kurt Anthony Chapman, 33, 908 Magnolia St., Franklin. Theft.
JULY 23
Nikolas James Morris II, 32, 120 Oaklawn Quarters Lane, Franklin. Resisting an officer by giving false information, simple assault.