IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 3
Tyland Nevah Nerve, 26, 316 Verden Lane, Franklin. Probation violation.
Sheena Marie Robertson, 33, 1123 Spencer Loop. Driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, driver’s licensed suspended.
Dequasius JeanBatiste, 35, 1600 Baez St. Violation of a protective order.
Jamarcus Fontenette, 25, 2502 Phyllis Drive. Attempted use of a firearms with controlled dangerous substances.
Damarcus James Nathan, 19, 1032 Anderson St. Violation of probation.
Cainyell Demetria Bobb, 41, 2534 Pelican Court, Jeanerette. Theft.
Tommy James Trosclair, 28, 200 Enterprise Ave., Patterson. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, resisting arrest by violence.
Caleb Wayne Fage, 20, 118 W. Lawrence St. Domestic abuse battery.
Edward Francis Prevost Sr., 45, 61 Vine St. Third-driving while intoxicated.
Jesse Paul Rather, 39, 108 Nita St. Terrorizing, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer, flight from an officer.
Shondra Louviere Maule, 43, 1110 Walton St. Two counts-failure to appear.
Damien Herve Reliford Sr., 38, 521 St. John St. Failure to appear, possession with intent-schedule I, resisting an officer.
JANUARY 4
Michael James Tauriac, 61, 1006 Troy Road. Failure to appear.
Belinda Maturin, 44, 529 Dore Alley. Failure to appear, theft.
Charlie Edward Martin, 51, 6508 Freetown Road. Simple battery, simple assault.
JANUARY 5
Grant Jules Marks, 53, 914 Walton St. Violation of probation.
Donna Marie Younger, 53, 126 Hortense St. Violation of protective order.
Michelle Lynn Comeaux, 48, 8217 Parc Perdue Drive. Hold for another agency.
Amber Breaux Hebert, 38, 14426 St. Elmos Road, Erath. Three counts-failure to appear.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
JANUARY 1
Jordan McDaniel, 26, New Iberia. Probation violation.
JANUARY 6
Teldrich Toussaint, 22, Antigo Alley, Franklin. Second degree-battery.
JANUARY 7
Ulysses Sam Jr., 55, Park Avenue, Franklin. Simple battery.
Paul Antoine, 18, Tenth Street, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
Sasha Johnson, 23, Guidroz Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.