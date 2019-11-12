NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
OCTOBER 31
DaQwan Benjamin, 25, 3209 S. Gen Wainright, Lake Charles. Second degree-battery.
Kent Talley, 31, 125 Nita St. Obscenity, disturbing the peace by intoxication.
NOVEMBER 1
Joseph C. Alfred, 40, 418.5 Bank Ave. Second degree-attempted murder, simple criminal damage to property.
Demone Davis, 36, 111 Acadian St. Simple battery.
Zachary Alfred, 45, 4442 Main Hwy., Breaux Bridge. No headlights, no insurance, open alcohol container in vehicle.
NOVEMBER 2
Andrea Dugan, 53, 401 Duperior Ave. Criminal mischief, resisting an officer.
NOVEMBER 3
Xavier Wright, 19, 2007 Windmill Circle. Violation of a restraining order.
Willie Chretien, 66, 504 Daigre St. Domestic abuse battery.
Stephanie Boudin, 38, 117 San Jose St. Careless operation, no driver’s license, no insurance.
NOVEMBER 4
Aaron Dugan, 45, 202 Stanley St. Resisting an officer, failure to signal, no insurance, switched license plate, two counts-suspended license, general speed law, child support.
Brandon Crenshaw, 27, 16728 Hamilton PT Circle, Manor, TX. Theft under $500.
Tayveon T. Guidry, 22, 2111 NW Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette. Theft, criminal trespassing.
Calvin Johnson, 47, 704 Twenty Arpent Road. Possession of drug paraphernalia, more than 25lbs. of synthetic, simple possession of marijuana, monies derived from drug transactions, possession of controlled dangerous substances in a school zone.
Casey Lamperez, 46, 1025.5 Spencer Loop. No driver’s license, no insurance.
IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
NOVEMBER 1
Demone Jerard Davis, 36, 111 Acadian St. Simple battery.
Jermaine Anthony Antoine Jr., 25, 605 Dugas Road, St. Martinville. Failure to appear.
Howard James Trosclair Jr., 34, 6719 Fremin Road. Third-driving while intoxicated, fourth-driving while intoxicated.
Dale Dore, 27, 710 Iberia St. Three counts-possession of marijuana over 200 grams, possession of drugs-schedule IV.
Alexis Michelle Broussard, 23, 4219 Avery Island Road. Possession of drugs-schedule II.
Rita Kay Pellerin, 54, 5915 L. Romero Road. Theft of a motor vehicle.
NOVEMBER 2
Zachery Alfred, 45, 1005 Mississippi St. Driving while intoxicated, no insurance, vehicle must use light lamps, open alcohol container in vehicle, hold for another agency.
Andrea Rochelle Dugan, 53, 401 Duperier Ave. Resisting an officer, criminal mischief/false alarm.
Jeremy Wade Castilow, 22, 2254 Attla Road, Ethel. Second-driving while intoxicated, proper control of vehicle.
NOVEMBER 3
Xavier Balin Wright, 19, 310 Dahlia St. Violation of a protective order.
Willie J. Chretin, 56, 504 Daigre St. Domestic abuse battery.
Lorenzo Dennis Joiner, 29, 1002 Eaton Drive, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Stephanie Elaine Bodin, 38, 117 San Jose St. Failure to appear.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
NOVEMBER 7
Tananna Taneial Polidore, 41, 1302 Tarleton St., Jeanerette. Possession of drugs-schedule I.