An arrest has been made in conjunction with the skeletal remains found near Cherokee Street in New Iberia, according to the New Iberia Police Department. According to a prepared statement from the NIPD released Tuesday, the investigation regarding the remains is still ongoing and more comments will be made at a later date. NIPD were on the scene of a brushed vegetated area directly across from the intersection of Cherokee Street and Wysteria Street Sunday following the discovery of skeletal remains in the area. The remains are believed to be related to the disappearance of Deja Cummings, an Iberia Parish resident who was reported missing on Oct. 18 of last year. Back in October, Iberia Crime Stoppers described Cummings as a 20-year-old black female weighing approximately 115 pounds and standing approximately 5’5 tall.The NIPD is working with the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab in order to identify the remains, and more information will be reported as it becomes available. 