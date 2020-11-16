A person was charged on counts of stalking, aggravated kidnapping of a child, pornography with a juvenile and first degree rape after a New Iberia Police Department arrest Friday.
According to a prepared statement, investigators with the NIPD began looking into a complaint involving a missing 12-year-old juvenile on Nov. 5.
The next day, investigators arrested Brannon Broussard Jr. Broussard was taken into custody and booked on the above charges. The juvenile was found safe the night of Nov. 5 and returned safely home.