Co-valedictorians Drue Armentor and Jamie Sprague and salutatorian Wesley Borland lead a class of 15 Highland Baptist Chrisian School graduates at 2020 commencement ceremonies today at 7 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church.
Armentor, 17, is the daughter of Duane and Debra Armentor of New Iberia. She will pursue nursing at McNeese State University.
Sprague, 17, is the daughter of James and Kristen Sprague of Youngsville She will pursue a degree in business at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Borland, 17, is the son of Thomas and Jerre Borland of New Iberia. He will purse a degree at Louisiana Tech.
The class song for 2020 is “Look Up Child” by Lauren Daigle. The class color is gold and the class flower is the sunflower.
The class Bible verse is Deuteronomy 31:8 — “The Lord is the One who will go before you; He will not leave you or forsake you. Do not be afraid or discouraged.”