Armed robbery suspect sought

Iberia Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about an armed robbery at Pennywise on the evening of Nov. 30.
Surveillance footage revealed an unidentified black male wearing a black mask, black hoodie and black gloves enter the business holding a large silver handgun. He approached the cashier, pointed the gun at him and demanded money from the register and a carton of cigarettes. The cashier handed him an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and a carton of Kool cigarettes. The suspect fled the scene on foot towards the back of the building.
Those with any information about the robbery are asked to submit an anonymous tip at www.P3TIPS.com or call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.
