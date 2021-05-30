Armed robbery suspect sought by New Iberia police

The New Iberia Police Department is seeing the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in an armed robbery investigation.
On Tuesday, May 18, at approximately 6 p.m., officers with the New Iberia Police Department responded to a call from Cash Cow at 200 West Admiral Doyle Driv.
According to the NIPD, a black male, entered the business wearing a mask and an olive green jacket with grey pants.
Once inside the business, the person brandished a handgun and held the two employees at gunpoint and stole over $6000.
He then had the employees unplug the surveillance cameras before fleeing the scene.
Anyone with information about the theft may submit an anonymous tip at www.P3TIPS.com or call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS. Those submitting tips may receive a reward of up to $1000.00.
Iberia Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week appears in The Daily Iberian.