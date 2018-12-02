Area woman hit by car

ST. MARTINVILLE — A 59-year-old St. Martinville woman died when she was hit by a car shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I.
Debra D. Teno was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office after she was struck by a 2004 Honda Pilot driven by Gary Guilbeau, 64, of New Iberia, State Police said in a prepared statement. As Guilbeau was traveling westbound on Louisiana 92, Teno walked into the lane of travel and was hit by the Honda, troopers said after a preliminary investigation.
Guilbeau, who was properly restrained, was injured in the wreck, Troop I reported. Also, the troopers said, he submitted to a breath test which showed no alcohol present.
Impairment is unknown on the part of Teno, troopers said, noting standard toxicology tests are pending.