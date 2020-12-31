Area public officials speak out on death of Congressman-elect

Teche Area public officials mourned the loss of U.S. Congressman-elect Luke Letlow after his death was announced Tuesday night.
Letlow died at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport after contracting COVID-19 and being admitted to the hospital earlier this month.
Letlow was elected to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District and was only a few days away from being sworn in. He is survived by his wife Julie Barnhill Letlow and two children.
Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) said that he was praying for the Letlow family and will remember the congressman-elect as a dedicated public servant.
“Our prayers are with Luke’s wife and young children during this challenging time,” Higgins said on a Facebook post. “May our Savior embrace them with his love. Luke will be remembered as a dedicated patriot, public servant and a loving husband and father. His dedication and love for Louisiana shall endure.”
State Rep. Blake Miguez (R-Erath) said that Letlow will be greatly missed.
“Luke was a great person who had such a bright future ahead of him,” Miguez said in an online post. “He always showed a passionate spirit for helping Louisiana and those in his district. I always enjoyed our time together and I hope his legacy will inspire others.”
Gov. John Bel Edwards noted Letlow’s years of service in Louisiana politics, working for former Gov. Bobby Jindal, serving as chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and his recent election as a congressman.
“I am heartbroken that he will not be able to serve our people as a U.S. Representative, but I am even more devastated for his loving family,” Edwards said in a prepared statement. “I hope all of the people of Louisiana will join Donna and me in praying for Congressman-elect Letlow’s family, especially his wife Julia and their two children, his many friends and the people of the 5th Congressional District.”
Edwards also noted that Louisiana has lost more than 7,300 people to COVID-19 since March.