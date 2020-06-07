As Tropical Storm Cristobal makes its way across the Gulf of Mexico to Louisiana, local leaders are preparing for the bad weather moving into Iberia Parish.
The National Weather Service’s latest update Saturday night said Cristobal is still moving quickly to the north, and will make landfall late this afternoon or evening, likely east of Morgan City.
For Iberia and St. Mary parishes, the system’s storm surge is expected to be 1 to 3 feet above ground level after midnight Sunday and into Monday and Tuesday, the NWS update said.
The heaviest rainfall is forecast to be on the east end of the system, southeast Louisiana, with rain from 4 to 8 inches and up to 12 inches in some areas, while over south central Louisiana the levels are expected to be 2 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts Sunday and Monday, according to the NWS.
The NWS forecasts that wind gusts will be tropical storm force in parts of south central Louisiana, with power outages and isolated tornadoes possible during that time period. The tropical storm has attracted attention for the past week, and brought a crew from The Weather Channel to New Iberia City Park Monday to shoot footage as the area prepares for the storm.
The crew was at Cypremort Point earlier Saturday but moved to city park along Bayou Teche.
Cameraman Mike Hall said it was an effort as the crew prepares for the storm tomorrow.
“We’re here at Bayou Teche getting some shots and having everyone informed on Tropical Storm Cristobal,” Hall said.
Iberia Parish President Larry Richard said his administration has been doing everything it can to make the necessary preparations for the storm.
The parish president said that though the last update with the National Weather Service indicated the storm was moving in a more easterly direction, his administration was still doing everything it could to prepare for the worst.
As with neighboring parishes, a state of emergency was issued by Richard Friday morning, which allows for extra resources to be used in case some areas of the parish get flooded out. Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for Louisiana on Thursday in preparation for the storm.
The parish president said he is staying aware of low lying areas of the parish like Delcambre and Coteau which often get flooded during storm events like these, and has also issued sand to local fire stations where residents can help themselves to fill sandbags.
In the case of an emergency event, Richard said the Cyr-Gates Community Center in New Iberia is prepped to be used as an emergency shelter as well.
“We’re ready, we’re doing everything we can,” Richard said.
Daily Iberian reporter Aaron Gonsoulin contributed to this report.