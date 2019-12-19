Area man dies from injuries in 1-car wreck

BY DWAYNE FATHERREE
THE DAILY IBERIAN
JEANERETTE — A Jeanerette man died Tuesday from injuries suffered last week when his vehicle ran off the road outside Jeanerette.
According to a Louisiana State Police Troop 1 spokesman, Raphael Vallot, 77, was seriously injured in the Dec. 10 crash. Troopers responded to the single-vehicle wreck on Louisiana 85 north of College Road.
According to a preliminary investigation, Vallot was driving south in a 2008 Chevrolet Aveo when his vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, entered a ditch and overturned several times before coming to rest in a private driveway.
Vallot was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, State Police reported. He was transported to a Lafayette area hospital for medical treatment.
The crash remains under investigation.
So far in 2019, Troop I has investigated 57 fatal crashes resulting in 59 deaths.