Appointments to take up Iberia Parish Council meeting agenda

Even though the Iberia Parish Council will be up to its eyeballs in committee appointments at tonight’s meeting, there will be little else on the agenda.
The council is scheduled to vote on eight uncontested reappointments — Brock Pellerin to the Iberia Parish Regional Planning Commission, Roy A. Pontiff and Danny J. David Sr. to the Port of Iberia District Commission, Everett Manual to the Waterworks District No. 3 Board, Jarrod Suire to the Iberia Parish Fire Protection District No. 1 Board, Gwendolyn LeBlanc and Kathleen Rosamond to the Iberia Parish Library Board, and Chris Ditch to the Acadiana Fairgrounds Commission.
Some of the appointments are for new board members to fill slots left vacant. Patrick Huckabay and Leonard “Mark” Mader are being considered for two slots on the Spanish Lake Game and Fishing Preserve Commission. Lisa T. Migues put her hat in the ring for a vacant seat on the Waterworks District No. 3 Board.
There are three board positions which are being contested, however. Both Larry Darby Jr. and Wilfred J. Manuel have expressed interest in holding the Iberia Parish Sewerage District No. 1 Board vacancy created when Tracy Migues resigned. Port of Iberia District Commissioner Larry G. Rader is facing an opponent, Patrick Broussard, in seeking his seat on the commission, which expires in September. And Iberia Parish Airport Authority Chairman Patrick Norris is facing competition from David Levy for his seat on the airport authority board.
In other business, the council will consider a resolution naming The Daily Iberian as the official journal for Iberia Parish for the period from July 1 through June 30, 2021 and amending the 2020 Airport Authority Fund Budget in the amount of $7,514 to fund repairs to building and equipment as a result of Hurricane Barry.
The council will also consider two resolutions of condolence, one for the family of former Iberia Medical Center board member Ernest Wilson and another for the family of Michael “Bomba” Lopez, father of New Iberia City Council member Natalie Lopez.
The council will also consider a resolution designating the month of July as Parks and Recreation Month in Iberia Parish.
The Iberia Parish Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the parish council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St.