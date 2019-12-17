Appointments on agenda for Iberia Parish Council

If the agenda holds true, the Iberia Parish Council will have a quick and relatively uneventful meeting Wednesday night to finish up 2019.
Several appointments are set for the meeting, although none are as contentious as last week’s Iberia Medical Center board appointments.
Fran Henderson is up for appointment to a three-year term as a member of the Iberia Economic Development Authority. Edmund Burke will be considered for reappointment to the Spanish Lake Game and Fishing Preserve Commission. Ronald Clark has requested to be reappointed to the Lydia Veterans Memorial Building Board
Robert Norris, Willie Politte and Timothy Viator are all up for reappointment to the Iberia Parish Mosquito Abatement District Board.
Parish President Larry Richard is even up for an appointment, to the steering committee for the Watershed Region No. 5 of the Louisiana Watershed Initiative.
The council will also consider a resolution accepting the donation of property next to the new Parish Public Works Facility previously abandoned by the Missouri Pacific Railroad.
The council is also scheduled to:
• Consider renewal of its contract with Bob Laroussini Productions to provide video services during council meetings.
• Consider declaring some office equipment surplus and put it up for sale.
• Consider a resolution to amend the parish’s contract with Acadian Ambulance.
The Iberia Parish Council is scheduled meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the Parish Council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St.