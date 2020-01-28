The Mack Energy/McCasland Foundation Scholarship Fund, at Community Foundation of Acadiana (CFA), is accepting applications for its scholarship cycle to award two four-year scholarships. The cycle is open to high school seniors who will pursue a major in an energy related field.
The scholarship pays $2,000 per spring and fall semester to two high school seniors who declare a major in an energy related field including, but not limited to, geology, petroleum engineering and energy management.
Students from both private and public high schools in Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary and Vermilion parishes may apply. Applicants may attend any four-year college or university with preference given to institutions within the state of Louisiana.
Applications must be completed online at www.cfacadiana.org/MackEnergy. Students must provide two letters of recommendation, a high school transcript, and an essay when completing the application. The deadline for applications is Friday, March 6.
The scholarship is made possible by the McCasland Foundation, an independent trust established by Thomas Howard McCasland in 1950 through his success with Mack Energy. The purpose of the trust is to support higher education, cultural organizations and arts institutes, social services and community improvement.
“Thomas Howard McCasland believed that a community and society truly betters itself through education,” executive director for the McCasland Foundation Barbara Braught said. “Thus, a large focus for our Foundation is to support educational endeavors in the communities in which Mack Energy does business and its employees live.”
The Mack Energy/McCasland Foundation Scholarship Fund is partnering with the LAGCOE Education Fund at CFA. Representatives from the LAGCOE Education Fund will vet the applications and aid in the selection process for this scholarship.
For more information, please visit www.cfacadiana.org/MackEnergy or contact Community Foundation of Acadiana at donorservices@cfacadiana.org.