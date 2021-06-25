Application for grant funds for walking/biking trail in Bayou Vista to be submitted

FRANKLIN — The St. Mary Parish Council approved submitting an application for grant funds relative to a walking/biking trail in Bayou Vista at Wednesday’s council meeting.
If approved, the grant provided by the Rural Recreational Trails Program would provide several hundreds of thousands of dollars to construct the trail in Bayou Vista.
Councilman Scott Ramsey, who has spearheaded the project, said the likelihood of receiving the grant is great this year due to a decline in applications as a result of COVID-19.
“The good thing is because of COVID they don’t have any grant (applications) right now,” Ramsey said.
The project was met with contention from members of the Parks and Recreation Board at the last meeting due to an alleged miscommunication between Ramsey and members of the board.
Board member Lane Boudreaux was threatened with expulsion from the board after sending letters to several council members. During that meeting, Boudreaux contested that Ramsey had not communicated his agenda with the walking trail well enough to the board and that there were other projects in the parks and recreation system that deserved attention.
“The community is in support of this project,” Ramsey said Wednesday. “There are always a few people who gripe about every project, I can tell you in the community itself there is a lot of support for this.”
The benefits of the trail would be to get children off of the rides when walking or riding bicycles in Bayou Vista, Ramsey said.
“This is very good, it protects children from riding their bikes or walking on the streets,” Ramsey said. “I’m in favor of this totally.”
“If anyone on the council wants to get a recreation grant, I’ll work with you,” he added. “We need to work together to move the parish forward, not fight and bicker.”