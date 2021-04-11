So if you're the leader of the free world and one of your aircraft needs to fuel up, where do they go?
The answer to that question Sunday was New Iberia.
A Boeing 757 bearing the sky blue and white markings of one of the planes used to transport members of the executive branch of government set down at Acadiana Regional Airport Sunday afternoon, although there were no dignitaries on board.
The aircraft is one of those used to fly the president and his staff, as well as other VIPs. When the president is on board, the plane is designated as Air Force One.
"Today it's just another plane," said Loreauville Mayor Brad Clifton, who happened to see the aircraft on the taxiway.
There are two aircraft that are usually used as Air Force One for overseas trips. These aircraft are Boeing 747-200B models that have been heavily modified. The Boeing 757 is one of at least two that are part of the presidential stable of aircraft, but usually used for shorter domestic trips.
Acadiana Regional Airport Director Maurice Songy said he was not aware of the airplane's arrival, but found out afterward that the aircraft had stopped in to refuel.
"I don't know if they are training new crew or what, but they did a couple of touch-and-go landings then came in for fuel," Songy said. "No matter what, it is pretty cool to see it in New Iberia."
Clifton agreed.
"Sure was cool to see it that up close," Clifton said.