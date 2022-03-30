New Iberia native Nicole Quinlan and business partner Ali Landry founded TripChat Global to help spread the word about Louisiana’s history and culture with visitors via a mobile app.
The app provides “audio billboards,” delivering curated stories and images about Louisiana culture, history, business and attractions that surround users as they travel.
But Quinlan, 46, was inspired to raise national awareness of the issue of human trafficking after TripChat partnered with Pop-A-Lock, a nationally franchised locksmith company that was founded in Lafayette by former law enforcement official Steve Gremillion and Carl Vincent. The app has a feature that users can hit to reach Pop-A-Lock for emergency unlocking of their car if keys are locked inside, or a child is locked in a car by mistake.
“Something that always fascinated me was that they have rescued over 350,000 children locked in vehicles since they started in the early ‘90s,” Quinlan said. “That free emergency unlocking to me was something that needed to be incorporated within our mobile app.”
“I wanted to take it a step further, and I had done a little research, and human trafficking had come across my radar. Once you read about it or watch a documentary about it, you can’t unsee it.”
How it got started
Gremillion approached her with an idea about travel and tourism, and the lack of storytelling when people are traveling and looking for things.
“He and I had a love of travel, and we had that connection, and I had a vision of how we could bring it to fruition,” she said.
She eventually reconnected with Landry through a mutual friend. She and Landry were familiar with each other through a number of mutual friends and friends of friends, having crossed paths because both attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
“I shared with her what I was doing, and she said, ‘I don’t know if you’re asking me to be a part of this, but I’m telling you, I want to be a part of this,’” Quinlan said. “It’s been fun. Steve had the idea, I had the vision, and of course, Ali is a fantastic storyteller. The intention is to scale out globally. While Louisiana is our pilot (program), heavily in Acadiana and New Orleans areas, we are expanding nationwide and throughout the world.
“We wanted to start in our backyard. We wanted to preserve our culture and our history, because we really think we have the best, right?”
How it works
The app’s main purpose is to promote sites and businesses as travelers visit an area, using geofencing technology to automatically bring up content about things that are nearby.
“Our audio billboards spring to life when the users enter the geofence,” Quinlan said. “So we have the ability to create a geofence anywhere. Let’s just say you’re approaching a location, and it informs you of what’s ahead. Or if you’re standing in front of a historical marker, or you’re passing by, it’ll let you know about the historical marker, and the audio billboards should just play automatically on your own.”
Geofencing is a service that triggers an action when a device enters a set location.
“We have the ability to create geofences, let’s say on the interstate, letting people know that New Iberia is rich with culture and history — we have a Spanish Festival, let them know about the Sugar Cane Festival, and people maybe didn’t have intentions of stopping in New Iberia, maybe they were just traveling between Lafayette and New Orleans and didn’t realize that we have Shadows-on-the-Teche, or we have Konriko Rice, or the fun things that you can do on a weekend,” she said.
The content is automatically brought up as people walk or drive through an area. The app is free for users, and Quinlan said it provides affordable marketing for small businesses that can sign up the business on the chat website, https://tripchatapp.com.
“We really want to focus on those small businesses that have longevity, that have been around a long time, or the owners are born and bred in Louisiana or have a really cool story about how their grandparents started the business,” Quinlan said. “We want that connection. We don’t want it to sound like a radio commercial. We want that connection between the user and the business.”
If the user is interested in what is being talked about, they have the opportunity to view photos or read text, visit associated websites, purchase tickets, or share something via social media or text message, she said.
Supporting safety
TripChat is also working with Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, who announced the launch of the Louisiana Businesses Against Trafficking program.
“Our goal is to help Louisiana business owners become the first line of defense by teaching them its signs, and the devastating effects of human trafficking,” Ardoin said during a private showing of “Sound of Freedom,” in Lafayette earlier this month. The film, which was written and produced by Landry and her husband Alejandro Gomez Monteverde, is based on the life story of Homeland Security agent Timothy Ballard, who later founded Operation Underground Rescue, an international human trafficking prevention and rescue organization. The movie centers around a human trafficking sting operation in Columbia. The showing of the movie was an opportunity for the app creators to help spread the word about the safety functions within the app.
“He has really stepped up to the plate and I think was inspired by what we had going on,” Quinlan said. “I think there was some talk among other secretaries of state about what they could do about human trafficking prevention, and so he started a program, and we’re helping him and really supporting him in his efforts with LBAT, Louisiana Businesses Against Trafficking, to educate small business owners on best practices, what to look out for. I’m excited about that partnership.”