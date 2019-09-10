Anti-bullying, anti-gun violence call to action set Thursday

The public is invited to join the Kabuki Dancers and other community leaders as they host an anti-bullying and anti-gun violence event Thursday from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Steamboat Pavilion on Main Street in New Iberia.
The event is an all ages community awareness event.
Iberia Parish President Larry Richard, Moms Demand Action, LA Chez Hope Inc., Life Grief Support Ministry, Focus Clubhouse and West End Council of Neighborhood Associations are among those slated to participate along with local law enforcement.