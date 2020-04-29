Answering the call to help keep soldiers healthy

Connie Waltner Breaux was ironing when she saw the message.
The 4-H leader at Centerville High was working on facemasks as part of a community project for the school. The particular ones she had just finished were dark blue with white stars, recalling the field of an American flag.
“It’s funny, I was pressing masks I was already making in red, white and blue with stars,” she said. “I thought, ‘This is a sign I need to be doing this.’”
The message she received on Facebook was from a friend who had seen a post from Josh Pellerin, president of CopyNet LLC. He had been talking with his friend Josh Poirier, currently serving with the headquarters company of the 2-7 Infantry Battalion, part of the 1st Armor Brigade Combat Team of the Third Infantry Division at Ft. Stewart, Georgia. Poirier, from St. Martinville, had been explaining that the soldiers in his battalion did not have any masks to use for social distancing and were not sure when any would arrive.
“I had started selling masks for the community,” Pellerin said. “He said they had no masks at all, and the ones they could find were $20 apiece because people were jacking up the price.”
Pellerin, who is planning a run for New Iberia’s District 1 city council seat, started brainstorming. Rather than send the disposable masks he had been sourcing locally, Pellerin came up with another idea.
“I figured we could get something better, something that they could reuse and keep with them when they were deployed,” he said. “So I made a post on Facebook.”
That post calling for volunteer mask makers went up on April 24. Within a day, he had eight volunteers who came forward to answer the call to provide every soldier in the battalion with their own facemask.
“We’ll be able to fix up a battalion of 600 soldiers,” Pellerin said.
For Breaux, there’s more than just the opportunity to give back to our troops. It turned out that Poirier’s wife was a former student of hers from Centerville High.
“I told him (Pellerin) that if I can get some patriotic-type fabric, I’d do it,” she said.
The challenge was getting something appropriate for a soldier. A lot of the fabric she had sourced from the Bargain Barn was floral or, well, less than manly. And, because she uses three layers of fabric in each mask, it takes a little more material than a simple one-ply mask. So she reached out to neighbors, family and friends. One person donated some elastic, perfect for the mask’s straps.
But the perfect fabric eluded her.
“I finally called Bargain Barn back looking for more masculine fabric,” Breaux said. “That kind of fabric is really hard to get. And of course they came through. They gave me the fabric and I said, ‘I guess I’ll do a hundred.’”
Pellerin said the support from the community has exceeded his expectations. Each of the volunteers committed to do between 50 and 200 masks for the soldiers.
“They seem to be working pretty fast,” he said. “Most of them already have their fabric cut out. I had hoped we could get them to the guys before June, but now it looks like it may be mid-May if enough of them can come together.”