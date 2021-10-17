LOREAUVILLE — The weather Saturday couldn’t have been more perfect, especially for the 18 teams that lined up early at Loreauville City Park to compete in the 17th Annual Tailgating Cook-Off.
If the parking was any measure of success, then the organizers should have been over the moon. The lanes leading into Loreauville’s City Park were chock full of vehicles, with overflow parking creeping down the service road toward the baseball diamond between the park and Loreauville High School.
The event, which is a fundraiser for St. Joseph Catholic Church, had each team preparing small samples of their speciality to serve to an appreciative public. Judges made the rounds, sampling the wares, but members of the public also got to have their say, selecting a “People’s Choice” winner as well.
“This is a great turnout,” said Claire Richard, who has been part of the team putting on the cook-off since its beginning in 2004. “We had 18 teams sign up, so this is going really well.”
The blend of smells coming from the various tents made just walking the midway a treat. From shrimp fried rice to barbecue, there was a booth for just about anything that a cook-off attendee would want, and plenty of beer (or soft drinks for the kids) to chase it down.
In addition to the food and some inflatable rides and bounce houses for the children, the day also featured a Catholic Mass at 4 p.m., followed by music to let the adults dance into the night.
This year also introduced a cornhole tournament, which drew even more teams than the cook-off.
“We had 20 teams sign up for that,” Richard said. “We also have a live auction and a silent auction.”
The funds raised from the day go toward maintenance and improvements to St. Joseph Church.
“We had a capital project done a few years ago, and after the storm we had to redo the roof on the church hall,” Richard said. “So all of the proceeds will go toward paying off that loan.”
Loreauville Mayor Brad Clifton wandered the crowd during the event, hawking “Cherry Ball” scratch-offs to benefit the Loreauville Community Project, which was one of the partners in the event.
“This is the most teams we have ever had come out,” Clifton said. “It’s a great turnout and a beautiful day to be here.”