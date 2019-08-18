Senior adults are invited to an annual luncheon and educational seminar presented by 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26.
Sponsored and hosted by Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel and the Chitimacha Tribe, Iberia, St. Mary and St. Martin Councils on Aging and others will present this informative seminar and lunch with guest speaker Louisiana’s Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.
There is no charge for the luncheon, presented as a courtesy of Duhé and the sponsors, but reservations are required.
Contact a local agency in attendees parish of residence including Iberia Council on Aging 367-1556, St. Mary Council on Aging 907-6310, St. Martin Council on Aging 332-3063, St. Mary Community Action-Franklin 828-5703, Morgan City Community Action (985) 384-7446 or St. Mary Parish AARP (985) 384-2277.