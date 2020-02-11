ST. MARTINVILLE — The city of St. Martinville received its annual audit Monday night more than five weeks late, but with far less financial damage than expected.
The findings of the audit, however, detailed numerous issues that had to be corrected after former Chief Administrative Officer Shedrick Berard resigned his position in April.
According to independent auditor Burton Kolder, the city ran at a deficit of $127,620 for the 2018-2019 fiscal year on a $10 million budget — a far lower loss than was originally feared.
“The credit for this goes to the mayor and staff and this council,” Kolder said. “They pulled back on the spending.”
Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper put a sharper point on Kolder’s answer.
“This council basically shut down all spending,” Prosper said. “The chaos I saw was the worst I have ever seen. We didn’t do any work on sidewalks, we didn’t approve any work on streets. It was a black eye for us and a black eye for our city.”
The city’s days of operating funds in reserve also dropped from its 2018 audit. On June 30, 2018, the city had 72 days of operating funds on hand. On June 30, 2019, that number dropped to 65 days.
The audit document presented to the council listed 10 internal findings and three compliance findings. In 2017 and 2018, the city recived no compliance findings.
Accountant Brian Joubert went through all 13 findings during his portion of the presentation. Some of the internal issues he noted were:
• An inadequate segregation of job functions within the city’s finance department.
• Inadequate control over the reconciliation of accounts, where some accounts were not being reconciled against the general ledger and others were several months behind in being reconciled at all.
• Inadequate control over accounting of occupational license fees.
• Inadequate control over the city’s electric, water and wastewater fines, where some fees were not being consistently charged, which would violate the state’s constitution. He also said the utilities department had issues with the proper handling of custoomer deposits and fines.
• Inadequate control over the inventory at the city’s Public Works barn and the city’s capital assets.
• Inadequate control over employee timesheets, to include the accounting for accrual of employee leave.
The three compliance findings involved a violation of the city’s bond covenant, when it did not properly file documentation on its 2016 bond issue after the 2018 audit was issued, a compliance finding related to the possible violation of the state constitution in its internal procedures and missing the Dec. 31 filing deadline for the 2019 audit.
Mayor Melinda Mitchell pointed out that some of the internal findings were items which had been noted in previous years but have not yet been corrected.
“That is correct,” Kolder said.
Much of the deficit, Kolder said, was likely due to professional fees in the city’s utility department which were incurred when several key employees left during the year. The need for outside financial assistance did not help the bottom line.
Prosper said many of the issues noted in the audit occurred because documents, like receipts, invoices, deposit slips and bills, could not be located after Berard’s resignation.
“There were multiple documents missing that prevented the closing of the books,” Prosper said.
District 1 Councilman Mike Fuselier said the expense of bringing in outside help in the form of a third-party accounting firm and additional assistance from Kolder’s firm was required to get the finances in something approximating good shape.
“It cost us some money,” Fuselier said. “Thank God we got back to where we are. We won’t let that happen again.”
Prosper agreed.
“We had no choice but to bring in that firm,” he said. “We went for two to three months where they couldn’t close even one month of books because the records were in such a mess. Then we went straight into the audit, where the auditors are leaning on our staff during the whole two-month period to provide information. Kudos to those people we have in place, but we still have more to do.”