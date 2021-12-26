A gumbo giveaway (see story and photos on Page A8) is held Thursday at the corner of Ann Street and Twenty Arpent Road, the site of a community park in the works spearheaded by New Iberia City Councilwoman Deedy Johnson-Reid. The city council approved purchase of the property for the park, with state Rep. Marcus Bryant working to secure funding via state capital outlay money.
Matthew Louviere / The Daily Iberian
A vacant lot and a lot with a small house on it are the site of a space the city plans to purchase to turn into a community park at the corner of Ann Street and Twenty Arpent Road.
Ann Street will soon see a new community park following the New Iberia City Council’s approval to purchase two lots at the intersection of Ann Street and Twenty Arpent Road.
Councilwoman Deedy Johnson-Reid spearheaded the project, which she says will benefit a community that has long been underserved.
“The Ann Street community has been underserved for forever,” Johnson-Reid said. “They don’t have a park in that area and there is no way for the kids in the area to safely walk to a park.
“They have Bank Street Park, but there aren’t any sidewalks so the kids can’t get to that park. We have the same situation with City Park and West End Park, there’s just no place for these kids to play.”
“What we’re trying to do is revitalize the community. They’ve been underserved for so long, we thought what better way than to actually give them their own little pocket park so the kids will have a place to play, the elderly can come and use exercise equipment, and the older kids can play basketball.”
The park project has been in the works for close to a year, according to Johnson-Reid, and the project is progressing quickly.
“It’s been in the works for about a year. We’re working in conjunction with (state) Rep. Marcus Bryant to make this happen. He said that he could probably get us capital outlay money if we could secure the land. We started talking after I was elected, in November (2020), so he and I started talking about this in December and a year later it is coming to fruition.”
Johnson-Reid said her idea for the park is a safe place for the community to gather and partake in healthy recreation.
“My vision is that the park will be this really nice little place that people can walk to during the day and sit down and work out on exercise equipment, have the little kids play, let the boys play basketball. It’s going to be a safe space so that people can enjoy themselves.
“Hopefully there will be a health and wellness aspect to it because there will be exercise equipment out there, people will begin to come and try to get healthy because they don’t really have a way to exercise in that area.”
The park will be gated and open from dawn to dusk, but will not have any pavilions or areas for events. Johnson-Reid said she is working on other places for the community to gather.
“We have the Masonic lodge that is further down the road, and we’re hoping that we can partner with the Masons so that the community can begin to use that facility for those types of activities,” she said.