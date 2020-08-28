Ann Street named for wife of family that owned property in N.I.

In New Iberia, Ann Street is a road that has great historical significance.
The Teche Area road was named for Ann Lewis, a member of the Lewis Family that owned the road before and after the Civil War in the area between Bank Avenue and Evangeline Street.
Though it’s under a mile long, Ann Street still has a long and unique connection: the road starts at Main Street and ends at Admiral Doyle, two of the most important roads in New Iberia.
A Family Name after the war
Ann Lewis was the wife of Matthew Lewis, the brother-in-law of Cordelia Lewis, the heir of Miller Street, who was also named after Lewis Street.
Lewis, the street’s namesake, purchased the land on Oct. 28, 1868, from Myra Clark Gaine of New York. A St. Martin Parish resident, Lewis gained land that measured 20 arpents wide along the west bank of Bayou Teche by 40 arpents deep.
It has been reported that Cordelia Lewis had great regard for Ann, who was the first person named in Cordelia’s will.
After the end of the war, Ann and Matthew moved to New Iberia where they stayed until his death.
Matthew died at his residence on the corner of East Main Street and Ann Street, the present-day Burns home on Nov. 22, 1901.
