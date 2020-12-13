If you were looking to be entertained in New Iberia Saturday, all you had to do was take a seat on the bench outside the KANE-1240 studio on Main Street and watch the entertainment come to you.
Singer/songwriter Brittany Pool was there, talking about her new recording and offering up Christmas songs for listeners. Longtime Acadiana music staple Andy Smith popped in, bringing along his guitar and amplifier to play a few favorites.
There was even a Grammy appearance. Zydeco legend Chubby Carrier came by to talk and toss out some tasty Clifton Chenier chops, both vocally and on the accordion.
But the day was not solely about entertainment. It was all for a good cause. The downtown area was abuzz over the Angel Paws Adoption Center’s “Paw-T on the Radio” Live Auction, a fundraiser for the animal rescue and adoption shelter.
Donors from across the region provided everything from art to dinner packages, from vacations to sports memorabilia. And the public responded, bidding on items to turn those generous donations into capital to help the agency continue its work.
Iberia Parish President Larry Richard also made an appearance, streaming the event live to his social media page and touting the art up for auction in front of the KANE entrance. Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero also put in an appearance, lending his voice to the effort to raise funds.
Organizer Penny Colwart was a blur, moving from the phone center to the studio, from the sidewalk and back.
“We have a lot of great donations,” she said.
Overall, though, the energy was calm as volunteers helped to not only take calls and texts for bids but also follow up with bidders as they were outbid on items to see if they wanted to up their bids.
“Are you texting her,” volunteer Lisa Duhé Lourd asked another volunteer. “I was just about to do that and let her know she was outbid.”
Lee Kleinpeter and Jeff Boggs split the hosting duties, with Kleinpeter taking the early portion of the six-hour event and Boggs covering the final half.
Angel Paws is a non-profit, non-government adoption center for dogs and cats supported by donations, fund raising opportunities, adoption fees and grants. The center serves more than 100 animals every day.