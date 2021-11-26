Angel Paws is an animal advocacy, adoption helper

In addition to helping people adopt animals and fight animal cruelty, Angel Paws provides animals with medical care, food and shelter. Angel Paws is one of the groups The Daily Iberian is looking to the public to help support through the Help the Helpers program.
What they do: Angel Paws is the primary non-profit organization dealing with animal adoption, animal welfare, rescue and the fight against animal cruelty. The group provides animals with medical care, food and shelter as well as love and a second chance at life.
When they’re open: Visiting hours are by appointment only. Contact Angel Paws to make an appointment. Office and cleaning hours are Monday through Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Where they are: The Angel Paws Adoption Center is located at 1314 Troy Road. The current pets for adoption can be viewed at angelpawsiberia.com.
Whey need you: Angel Paws has helped to reduce the overpopulation of domestic animals in the region through spay, neuter and vaccination programs. The organization also seeks to return lost animals to their owners and takes pride in finding suitable homes for animals without owners.
