Angel Paws is a leader in animal adoption, fight against animal cruelty

What they do: Angel Paws is a local leader in areas of animal adoption, animal welfare, rescue and the fight against animal cruelty. The group provides animals with medical care, food and shelter, as well as love and a second chance at life.
When they’re open: The adoption center has been closed since March to walk-in traffic, instead offering adoption by appointment only.
Where they are: The Angel Paws adoption center is at 1314 Troy Road. Appointments can be made by calling (337) 365-1923 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The current pets up for adoption can be viewed on the group’s website at angelpawsiberia.com.
Why they need you: Angel Paws has helped reduce the overpopulation of domestic animals in the region through spay, neuter and vaccination programs. The organization also seeks to return lost animals to their owners, and takes pride in finding suitable homes for animals without owners. Even though some of the group’s services have been curtailed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the cost of providing care to the animals it shelters has not gone away.
How to help: If you wish to participate, donations can be dropped off in person at The Daily Iberian’s office, 124 E. Main St., New Iberia, or mailed to:
Help the Helpers
c/o The Daily Iberian
P.O. Box 9290
New Iberia, LA 70562
All donations received are split evenly among the nine charities that are part of the Help the Helper drive unless the donor specifies that their donation is for a specific group. No matter which organization is the beneficiary, the community as a whole will profit from any generosity.