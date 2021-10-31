Ambrose crowned queen for homecoming at WHS

Bailey Ambrose was crowned homecoming queen at Westgate High School on Friday. Bailey Delahoussaye was first maid and Anija Allen was second maid.

 Submitted

Bailey Ambrose was crowned homecoming queen at Westgate High School during Friday’s football game against Northside.

Ambrose, 17, is the daughter of Latessa Hardy and Stuart Ambrose.

Bailey Delahoussaye, 18, the daughter of Ashley Delahoussaye-Farrior and Mecal Volter, was the first maid.

Anija Allen, 17, the daughter of Janai Kelly and Antonio Allen Sr., was named second maid.

Westgate beat Northside 58-8 in a District 5-4A game.

