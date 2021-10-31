Ambrose crowned queen for homecoming at WHS CHRIS LANDRY chris.landry@daily-iberian.com Chris Landry Newsroom editor Author email Oct 31, 2021 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Bailey Ambrose was crowned homecoming queen at Westgate High School on Friday. Bailey Delahoussaye was first maid and Anija Allen was second maid. Submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Bailey Ambrose was crowned homecoming queen at Westgate High School during Friday’s football game against Northside.Ambrose, 17, is the daughter of Latessa Hardy and Stuart Ambrose.Bailey Delahoussaye, 18, the daughter of Ashley Delahoussaye-Farrior and Mecal Volter, was the first maid.Anija Allen, 17, the daughter of Janai Kelly and Antonio Allen Sr., was named second maid.Westgate beat Northside 58-8 in a District 5-4A game. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Stuart Ambrose Northside Sport Westgate High School Homecoming Bailey Queen Mecal Volter Chris Landry Newsroom editor Author email Follow Chris Landry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian October 31, 2021 23 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Group investigates paranormal activities around Louisiana Trick-or-treat times set in Iberia Parish Loreauville earns share of district title City's first Halloween parade brings spooky fun downtown Trudy Hall Lopez OVERTIME OUTDOORS: Hunter turning his attention to another bass tournament on the big national stage First-timers, old-timers enjoy New Iberia DU Chapter Banquet Louisiana Public Service commissioner to discuss utility rate hikes at New Iberia City Council Meeting NIPD seeks help in investigation of criminal trespassing, attempted burglary Monroe man charged with fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funds, money laundering Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit