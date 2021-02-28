Altercation with bus driver leads to arrest of student’s mom

An altercation between the mother of a student and an Iberia Parish Public School District bus driver Friday morning led to the arrest of the parent later that morning.
New Iberia Police Department officers were called to the corner of Yvonne and Zez streets around 7:30 Friday morning after receiving a report of the physical altercation between the bus driver and a parent. The bus driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Police arrested the mother, Neshana Collins, shortly before noon Friday. She was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on charges of second-degree battery, battery on a school teacher, two counts of criminal trespassing, aggravated obstruction of a highway, terrorizing, and intimidation in schools.
Collins was released on $10,000 bond.