Allain to detail statewide tax election proposal, set for Oct. 9

MORGAN CITY — State Rep. Bret Allain will explain a tax election voters statewide will face this fall at the St. Mary Parish Chamber Legislative Wrap-Up Luncheon on Wednesday.
Voters will decide a constitutional amendment on Oct. 9 that, if passed, includes three bills that are expected to cut state tax collections about $30 million over the next five years.
“The amendment updates our tax policy to make it more equitable and balanced without hitting individual and corporate taxpayers where it hurts most, in their wallets; and it is revenue neutral, so the state would not gain any revenue,” Allain said.
However, he explained, it should catch the eye of business and industry developers who for years have selected other states for expansion, because of Louisiana’s antiquated tax policies, some of which are enshrined in the state constitution.
“The Tax Foundation says Louisiana would climb in its rating of tax-friendly states. if we clean up our tax policies,” he said.
Allain is chairman of the House Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee. The original ideas for these proposals came from the committee’s work before and during the session.
The Chamber Luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Petroleum Club in Morgan City, located at 500 Roderick Street. Tickets are $20 for Chamber members and $25 for non members.
“Space is limited so pleased call now to reserve a seat or a table,” Chamber President Donna Meyer said.
The chamber offices in Morgan City and Franklin are taking RSVP requests at 985-384-3830 or 337-828-5608.
Also during the luncheon, state Reps. Vinny St. Blanc and Beryl Amedee will dish their successes during the past session.
St. Blanc said the tax reform was a “giant step considering the topic has been discussed for 50 years in the legislature.”
“We had good bipartisan support. Now we need voters to step up and make it easier for the working class and for business,” he said.
A Louisiana Association of Business and Industry legislative recap newsletter, calls the special election a move to, “overhaul the cumbersome, archaic system currently in place and will finally pull Louisiana’s brick-and-mortar retailers on equal footing.
The LABI newsletter states that if voters approve the reform, we will see a more streamlined state and local sales tax system that will streamline filings, remittance and audits of sales and use taxes.
Part of the plan includes lowering income tax rates, and reducing the number of tax brackets.
LABI says the move will make Louisiana, “more competitive on a national level while improving revenue locally, generating economic growth and vitality.”
But Allain stressed whether the multiple pieces of the proposed tax revisions come together or not, depends on voters this fall.
“Whether the brighter picture for Louisiana becomes a reality, well that depends on state residents. If the amendment fails, everything goes down.”