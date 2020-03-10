Allain tells St. Mary Chamber tax reform will be high on legislative agenda

MORGAN CITY — When the legislature opens its general session on March 9, Sen. Bret Allain will be chairman of one of the three top money committees in government.
Speaking before the St. Mary Parish Chamber of Thursday, Allain, R-Jeanerette, said he will be the Chairman of Revenue and Fiscal Affairs, which takes care of tax reforms and all of the capital outlay requests statewide.
One major concern he said are the legacy costs of the state’s retirement systems, which he believes are upside down.
For instance, he said Nicholls State University is one of three universities in the state that sends in more money to the state than what the state is sending to them.
“This has got to change, and I told that to Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, when I saw him recently,” Allain said.
On capital outlay, Allain said he is already inundated with requests and needs statewide.
“I tell them all, I only look like Santa Claus, but I am not Santa.”
On taxation, Allain said he is preparing an agenda, “to make Louisiana appear attractive to investors and corporations.
“During the DC Mardi Gras, I took the time to take a dive into the taxes of this state, and how we relate to other states.”
He said he met with representatives from the U.S. Tax Foundation, the Council for State Taxation, and the Multi-State Tax Commission.
“What I learned was that we ranked 47th and 48th in most areas,” nothing that would get a corporation excited, he said.
“Needless to say, tax reform will be high on our agenda, when the legislature holds its fiscal session in 2021.”
“In short, we get a D minus. We need to look at changes in our low to make us look like a fair, taxing state. If we can accomplish this in four years, I think we will have done a lot.”
Allain said his bills for this session include change in how the state Department of Revenue conducts business.
For the most part, he said the department has operated with fees and penalties it has generated.
His proposed bill, if passed, would require the department to justify their operational needs against 1 percent of what the state believes, is their total collections.
“In short, the legislature will appropriate the funds for this office, as they will not be able to do so any longer. And they will be funded out of the general fund.”
“My bill is needed so that this can be a fair agency, and not an agency that collects its own fees and penalties, and gets to keep all the money. This really doesn’t look all that good.”
Allain offered another example.
“If you owed money to the state, they charge you 80 percent interest. If the state owes you, you get paid 4 percent interest. Where is the equal percentage rate here?”
Another bill he said, would ask the state to accept the IRS Tax Exemption Form, instead of requiring tax payers to file a separate exemption request.
“We’re all busy. This will make sure the state doesn’t catch tax payers unwillingly.”
Before Allain began his talk on state government, he announced that Franklin Foundation Hospitals is in the process of interviewing RFQ’s from two architects to design a wellness center to be located on the hospital’s campus, complete with swimming pools, a gym and an educational area.
Allain, a member of the Franklin Foundation Hospital Board, said he and his fellow commissioners have agreed that the addition of a wellness facility will improve the overall wellness of the area, which he said is one of the lowest ranked areas in the state.
After Allain spoke, newly elected State Rep. Vinny St. Blanc, R-Baldwin, spoke to the chamber, announcing that he has been appointed to the Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture, the Rural Development, the Commerce and the Education committees in the House.
St. Blanc will be a freshman legislator, replacing former State Rep. Sam Jones, D-Franklin, who served for three terms.
Allain’s district includes Iberia and St. Mary Parish.
St. Blanc’s district includes St. Mary and Lower St. Martin Parishes.