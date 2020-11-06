FRANKLIN — Sen Bret Allain, the state Senate chairman of revenues and fiscal affairs, wants to cut state and corporate income tax rates in half.
Allain, R-Adeline, discussed his plans Wednesday before members of the St. Mary Parish Chamber of Commerce.
“Don’t hold me to the number, however I believe now is the time to begin tackling this,” he said.
“It will quite a trick to do this, but I think we can pull it off.”
Allain, a sugar cane farmer, said he also would like to phase out the state inventory tax, and the franchise tax, and “taxes on oil and gas need to be reformed.”
“Simplicity and predictability in taxes — that’s what we need. We don’t need rules changed from time to time.”
Allain started looking at the state’s tax structure last year when he spent a week in Washington with a tax foundation.
“After that trip, I realized that there are common sense things that should be changed,” he said.
The St. Mary senator warned the chamber, “this coming year, we will face a challenging budget.”
He said last year the Senate was about to put away $100 million in surplus in a savings account from capital outlay.
“We tapped that a few months ago, taking $8 million and sending it to Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis Parishes, to rebuild after the recent hurricanes this year,” he said.
“Of course, securing the state’s unemployment fund also took a huge chunk out of those funds.”
Allain said the state had no choice because federal law requires funding of the unemployment assurance.
He said that if budgetary issues are massive, there may be some assessments to corporations in order to secure funding for people who are laid off due to COVID-19 or for other economic reasons.
In another matter, he said the future of an $18 million 64,000 square foot fitness health center, in association with Franklin Foundation Hospital, is in its initial stages. The center will feature an indoor lap pool, a conference area, orthopedics, behavioral health programs and more. It is being paid for from federal funds with no local burden on tax payers, he said.
In east St Mary Parish, Allain said work is unfolding on an $80 billion barge control flood structure in the Amelia area that will control backwater flooding in east St Mary and eight other parishes. The project is expected to be completed by the spring of 2021.
State Rep. Vinny St. Blanc, R-Franklin, said he is hoping the state sees a second round of stimulus money, “because our citizens and business need it.”
“2020 has been a year of problems for us, but we are working through them, that’s what we do,” he said.
St. Blanc said appropriating $85 million to secure the state unemployment fund was the top priority for him and his colleagues, “because we knew businesses could not afford any increases — it would have been devastating at this time.
“We also appropriated $20 million to our technical schools in the Lake Charles area, as well as an overlay of $130 million for Jump Start Programs in our schools, and it was all for an investment in our people,” St. Blanc said.
Another goal was to secure the TOPS Program with no changes, and working on a bill for the rights of families to see their loved ones in nursing homes in the wake of COVID-19.
Finally, he said the legislature created an Office for Rural Broadband to begin addressing virtual learning conditions in rural areas, among other needs.