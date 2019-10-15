JEANERETTE — Two elected state officials were invited to Monday night’s Jeanerette Board of Alderman meeting and gave an update about state affairs.
State Rep. Blake Miguez, R-New Iberia, and State Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, were at the meeting to discuss the state of the legislature as well as future opportunities for Jeanerette.
Allain said he was here to serve Jeanerette residents, and commended fical administrator David Greer, with whom he had worked previously.
He also said that Jeanerette, which has been unable to apply for state funding since the fiscal administration took over, is now eligible to start applying once again.
“I think we’re at the point where we can start applying for capital outlay,” Allain said.
Miguez said that with the recent election this past weekend, a lot of turnover will be happening in the legislature. That turnover means several Acadiana officials will be serving as senior officials in the legislature.
“That gives us a lot of opportunities,” he said.
Miguez said state officials look to the local officials to determine what projects are the most important to fight for in terms of state funding.
“We always look to our local elected officials to figure out what the priorities are for their town,” Miguez said. “We want to support the community.”