Allain calls on voters to pass two constitutional amendments Oct. 9

MORGAN CITY — State Rep. Bret Allain believes it will be a new day in Louisiana if voters pass two constitutional amendments on Oct. 9, both calling for tax reform statewide.
Speaking to members of the St. Mary Parish Chamber of Commerce, Allain said, “We got to get this done guys. People are leaving the west coast and the north east in droves, but they’re not coming here because we have one of the highest personal and corporate income taxes in the nation. A vote for both of these amendments is crucial to change this.”
Allain, is from Adeline in West St Mary Parish, just outside of Baldwin. He is also Chairman of the state Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee.
He said when he was assigned to revenue and fiscal committee, he made up in his mind that he was going to make the state better.
“So I joined my counterpart in the state House, Rep. Stuart Bishop of Lafayette who is Chairman of the House Ways and Means together, and we flew to D.C., to meet with every foundation that concerned itself with state taxes. We asked why they rated us so low, and asked for their input on what we had to do to change it.”
“The result our trip, and our committee meetings, is 7 bills of tax reform, which kick into play after voters statewide pass two constitutional amendments on Oct 9. And what we have come up with are all revenue neutral proposals,” Allain said.
On Oct 9, the first amendment voters will consider is to vote for sales taxes to be placed on all internet sales, and to centralize all sales taxes.
“Right now, Amazon pays no sales tax in Louisiana, which is not fair to locally own brick and mortar stores,” Allain said.
“Also, by centralizing sales taxes, this will reduce a big burden on businesses and make us more competitive. “
The second constitutional amendment will also have two parts: one, to reduce the state personal income tax rate, down from 6 percent to a ceiling of 4.25 percent; and two, in order to pay for the decrease, the state is asking voters to approve eliminating the federal tax deduction from their state taxes, (a practice that only happens in Louisiana).
“Doing away with the federal tax deduction on your state taxes, will move the state of being considered antiquated, while at the same time, saving tax payers on their personal and corporate income taxes,”
Depending on income, both personal and corporate income tax payers will
be classified into one of three assessments: 4.25 percent, 3.50 percent, or 1.85 percent, the senator said.
“We’re also going to begin phasing out the franchise tax. I cannot think of a worse tax. Here we are asking for capital investment in our state, then when we get it, we turn around and tax it,” Allain said.
“The Tax Foundation says Louisiana would climb in its rating of tax-friendly states from 44 into the nation, into the mid 30s, maybe the low 20s, if we clean up our tax policies.”
During the luncheon, State Rep. Vinny St. Blanc of Franklin praised Allain for his bi-partisan support on tax reform.
“I saw him stand up and answer about 100 questions from lawmakers, non-stop and on point,” he said.