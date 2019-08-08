All local races have at least one candidate who has qualified for election

Although there are still many incumbents running unopposed in the Oct. 12 election, there are no races in the Teche Area that do not have a candidate qualified to run after day two of the three-day qualification period.
There were not any huge surprises for political watchers in today’s batch of qualifying candidates. Iberia Parish Councilman Ricky Gonsoulin qualified to run for the District 48 state representative seat left open when Rep. Taylor Barras was term limited. New Iberia businessman Beau Beaullieu and Iberia Parish School Board President Dana Dugas qualified Monday.
In the District 49 state representative race, incumbent Blake Migues qualified Tuesday as well. He is so far unopposed in his quest for a second term.
A third candidate, Iberia Parish Councilman Joel Dugas, filed his paperwork today for the Iberia Parish president’s seat. Incumbent Larry Richard and challenger Ronald “Ronnie” Migues both qualified on Monday.
Several Iberia Parish Council incumbents are facing challengers. In District 7, Council Chairman Paul G. Landry will face challenger Wes Patillo. In District 10, incumbent Eugene Olivier will face two opponents, former Iberia Parish Councilman Roger Duncan and businessman Chris Williamson.
In District 11, incumbent Brian Napier will face off against newcomer Brock Pellerin, while in District 14 incumbent Chad Jerald Maturin will face former Iberia Parish Councilman Wayne Romero and Michael Poirrier.
In St. Martin Parish, only one incumbent councilman, Byron Fuselier in District 1, is facing a challenge so far, from Chad A. Broussard.
In the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s race Brian Douglas Theriot, son of outgoing Sheriff Ronnie Theriot, qualified for his run. So far his only opponent is Albert “Buz” LeBlanc of Breaux Bridge.
Qualifying for the October election closes at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.