On the first day Saturday of Louisiana’s Phase 2 re-opening after the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, local residents, public officials and pastors packed the space in front of the Iberia Parish Courthouse to protest the killing of George Floyd.
Floyd was killed in Minneapolis on May 25 after a white police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes while Floyd was lying face down handcuffed on the street.
Floyd’s death has sparked outrage around the world, and protests against police brutality have been held in every state.
The protests made their way to Iberia Parish Saturday, and several local public servants spoke during the event to show solidarity with those protesting.
The Rev. Wilfred Johnson opened the event with a prayer asking God to bless all public officials and those who he said were fighting for justice.
“We believe that you have ordered change here today and we thank You and give You glory and honor,” Johnson prayed.
Speaker Kathryn Delcarpio asked for a moment of remembrance for St. Martinville native Winfield Ledet, who she said was the first black teacher to integrate the state, in Pearlville (now Pearl River).
Delcarpio also encouraged those attending the protest to vote, and pointed to volunteers who were present to help with voter registration.
Other speakers included incoming Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero, who said he was ready to support the laws of the country and state.
“I want you to know that I will not tolerate racism and I will not tolerate police brutality within my department,” Romero said to the crowd.
After ending his speech by saying “All lives matter,” Iberia Parish Councilwoman and organizer Lady Brown explained the meaning of the black lives matter phrase.
“When we say black lives matter we’re not saying all lives don’t matter,” Brown said, which elicited black lives matter chants from the crowd. “They matter because we are the ones that are victims of police brutality, we’re the ones that actually need you to stand with us.”
Other speakers included Mayer Freddie DeCourt and members of the New Iberia City Council. DeCourt said that the city had recently built a police department that he said was doing its best to work with the community.
“We hold our officers to the highest standards and they meet that high standard,” DeCourt said. “The men and women here are the best, they try and work hard every day.”
Local lawyer Harry Daniels had one of the most passionate speeches of the evening, saying that the best way to make change is during the upcoming November election where judicial seats will be open.
“All lives can’t matter until black lives matter,” Daniels said. “Mr. Floyd died saying ‘I can’t breathe.’ That’s why it’s important to say black lives matter.”