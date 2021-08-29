MORGAN CITY — Officials here believe east St. Mary Parish will bear the brunt of Hurricane Ida more than west St. Mary.
But David Naquin, OEP Director, believes whether the eye wall will hit Morgan City or not, remains a question.
“All the track models that have been used in the past, put Ida striking Louisiana just below Houma,” Naquin said. “But it’s coming in on an angle and the angle will bring it very close to Morgan City, and the reason that is important, is because the eye wall is where the bad stuff is — where the most strongest sustained winds are, and the where you get tornado spins.
“They are also only predicting 100 mph gusts in winds, and that to me is very important. Still, if it hits us direct, we will be on the correct side, the left side, a slightly better side, so if it has to come near us, I’d rather see this.”
Naquin said the difference between severe weather and really bad weather is, “going to be a roll of the dice.”
Morgan City Mayor Lee Dragna however, doesn’t want to take any chances. Since yesterday he has been publicly asking constituents to leave for a myriad of reasons.
“I think this is going to be very wide and big. I believe Morgan City will take the hit, and I think Ida could drift even more west,” he said.
Dragna said since Friday he has asked Parish President David Hanagriff to call for a mandatory evacuation of Morgan City, and Hanagriff has said no.
“So I’m asking the people of Morgan City to leave; please just leave,” Dragna said. “We will not have a tidal issue, although we may see some street flooding. The problem is the wind — we are going to see 100 plus mph winds.”
Hanagriff called for a voluntary evacuation for all of St. Mary Parish Friday, along with a mandatory evacuation of Burns Point, Cypremort Port and other communities in the western end of the parish that are south of U.S. 90.
“I will not call for a mandatory evacuation of any part of St. Mary Parish,” Hanagriff said in an interview with Morgan City’s KWBJ TV.
“I have always said that if you do not feel safe, you need to leave.”
Hanagriff said Dragna has options to call for a mandatory evacuation, he can even open shelters in his capacity as mayor.
“You only call a mandatory evacuation when there are dangers of a surge, because that’s the most dangerous part of a hurricane. I believe we can handle any water situation with this event,” Hanagriff said.
“We need to keep our roads open for the people of Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes who are under mandatory evacuations and who are coming through our way.”
In Franklin, Ed Verdin, public directions director, said Mayor Eugene Foulcard has arranged an opportunity with the city fire department, for persons who need oxygen supply, and who are concerned about losing electricity.
“If you lose power, bring your tank to the fire department and they will exchange it for another one,” Verdin said.
The city fire department is located at 512 First Street in Franklin.
Also, sand and bags are still available at Franklin’s Caffery Park. However, residents must bring their own shovels.