ALDI in New Iberia to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony tomorrow

The long wait for an ALDI grocery store in New Iberia is coming to an end after the company announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony for later this week.
Self-described as “one of the most trusted grocers,” ALDI announced on April 25 that its newest location at 1102 E. Admiral Doyle Dr. will celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Thursday.
To celebrate the store opening, the first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of ALDI fan favorites and a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.
“ALDI is intentionally different, and we can’t wait for area shoppers to discover ALDI for the first time with the opening of our first New Iberia store,” Loxley regional vice-president Heather Moore said. “We offer easy access to affordable fresh food and household essentials, as well as a great selection of regional items.
“Our new Gulf Coast locations will carry local favorites such as Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning, Crystal’s Hot Sauce, Blue Plate Mayonnaise, Blue Bell Ice Cream and Luzianne Sweet Tea.”
The New Iberia opening is the second in Acadiana following the February opening of a branch store in Lafayette. The new locations are part of what the company calls an aggressive nationwide growth in recent years, including the opening of 150 new stores this year.
The store has listed job openings for at least a year and will be located in one of the hottest economic sectors in New Iberia on Admiral Doyle Drive.
In the past five years, the shopping district of New Iberia along Admiral Doyle Drive has seen the opening of a Rouses Supermarket, Hobby Lobby and Chick-Fil-A.
Founded in 1961 in Germany, ALDI touts itself as the first discount grocer in the world. The franchise now has more than 2,000 stores across 36 states, employs over 25,000 people and has been steadily growing since opening its first U.S. store in Iowa in 1976.
The corporation brands itself as a “no-frills” grocery shopping experience that delivers high-quality food and has responsive customer service along with everyday low prices.
The store is also known to partner with a variety of growers including some local farmers to offer a variety of fresh, in-season produce including organic fruits and vegetables.