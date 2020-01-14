Aldermen to consider change order on pump station project

JEANERETTE — The Jeanerette Board of Aldermen will consider approving a change order for a pump station project at tonight’s regular meeting.
The board will vote on the change order for emergency reparis to the Canal Street Pump Station No. 9 Project during the meeting. The board will also consider approving a partial payment for the project, subject to the receipt of the clear lien certificate.
In other business, the board is set to hear an update from Barry Segura and Neil Swain of Statewide Electrical Services on sewer operations.
The board will also hear an update from Gene Sellers on bids for the Louisiana Community Development Block Grant sewer rehabilitation project.
Norma Bazaar with the Krewe of Ezana will address the board on the upcoming Jeanerette Mardi Gras as well.
As usual, fiscal administrator David Greer will be updating the board on the current status of Jeanerette government as well.
The meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Jeanerette City Hall.