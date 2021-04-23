Superintendent of Schools Carey Laviolette introduced Carl Alberton as the new assistant principal for New Iberia Senior High at Wednesday’s Iberia Parish School Board meeting.
Alberton, a native of Australia, has been employed at Jeanerette High School for six years.
Laviolette said Alberton was instrumental in increasing the performance standards in the JHS math department specifically.
“He was instrumental in increasing the algebra I assessment index from 26.3 to 115.8 over a three-year period,” Laviolette said.
Laviolettte said Alberton’s classroom successes and school leadership led him to become a NIET mentor teacher and eventually a master teacher at Jeanerette in 2018. Alberton develops weekly professional development sessions for teachers along with feedback sessions, analyzing student data and monitoring the schoolwide improvement plan.
Alberton was chosen after an interview process was conducted with NISH and school district leaders, and Laviolette said Alberton was chosen out of a pool of seven candidates.
“I’m very honored to be standing here tonight, I’m not from Louisiana but I’m very proud to call Iberia Parish home,” Alberton said.
After working his first week at NISH, Alberton said he was already excited to be part of the team and looks forward to his time at NISH.
“I appreciate all the experiences and opportunities to grow as a leader and will miss the faculty and students greatly (in Jeanerette),” he said. “Working my first full week I’m excited to join such a welcoming and dedicated faculty and student body, and I look forward to continuing the tradition of being a proud yellow jacket.”
In other business, the board unanimously approved the millage rates for the new fiscal year at Wednesday’s meeting as well.
The rates were kept unchanged from last years, and before voting administration staff said they would be able to meet all of their obligations under the current rates and possibly look to decrease them in the future.
The district’s three property taxes include a constitutional millage (4.40 mills), a maintenance and operations millage (6.15 mills) and a bond retirement millage (25 mills).