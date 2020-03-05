Members of the Acadiana Regional Airport Authority heard pitches Tuesday afternoon — one in public, one in executive session — from representatives for two of the entities vying for the airport’s fixed base operator contract.
The airport authority caused a stir in 2018 when it did not renew the contract with longtime provider Pelican Aviation, then later issued a request for proposals allowing other companies to compete with Pelican for the contract.
Representatives from Pelican presented their proposal after another vendor, Skyport Aviation of Tampa, made its pitch during an executive session of the authority. When questioned about the provision of the Louisiana Open Meeting Act which allowed for the vendor to make its case in private, Legal Advisor Andy Shealy said the executive session was justified because the board was discussing sensitive financial information and personal information regarding the background and fiscal ability of the vendor.
Chairman Pat Norris said three companies had submitted proposals. One company, ABS Aviation Management Services, chose not to present its proposal.
Because it was discussed in executive session, the particulars of the Skyport proposal are not known. The company currently operates as the FBO in three locations — Tampa Executive Airport, Albert J. Ellis Airport in Richlands, NC, and Capital City Airport in New Cumberland, PA.
As for the Pelican proposal, the company agreed to a 20 percent increase in its annual lease payment, from $35,000 to $42,000. The company also committed to make no less than $100,000 in renovations to the current FBO and hangar facility, add a self-service fuel station at the north end of the airport, create a flight training center at the airport’s former seaway facility, plus add air taxi and air charter, and aircraft maintenance services. The company also pledged to enhance its other services through the purchase of additional equipment.
One consideration raised during the discussion between board members and the Pelican representatives was the company’s military fuel contract, which provides for a substantial portion of the fuel sales at the airport.
“Without the military contract, we would not be able to stay afloat,” said Pelican Aviation Sales Manager Sara Broussard. “In 2018, we sold 245,000 gallons to the military and 82,000 in retail. In the first 11 months of 2019, we sold 217,000 military and 57,000 retail.”
“Is the military contract, is it with Pelican or is it location based?”asked Norris.
“It is with Pelican,” said Gigi Segura, Pelican’s vice president and general manager. “It’s a four-year contract and runs through 2023.”
“Is that contract transferable?” Norris asked.
“No,” Segura replied.
“What happens if Pelican isn’t there?” Norris asked.
“That’s a good question,” Segura replied. She then explained that if a new vendor were in a position to apply for the contract, it would take at least eight months to a year to get it approved once they had the proper personnel, training and equipment in place.
In addition to the military contract, Pelican is already certified to handle the Boeing and FedEx aircraft that come into the airport.
“If you aren’t certified with them, you can’t even go near one of their aircraft,” Segura said.
The board is scheduled to take up the issue of the FBO contract at its regular meeting Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. Although he could not commit to the board having a decision by then, he did say he wanted to make the selection as soon as possible.
“We need to finish this,” he said. “We need to come to a decision so we can all move on, for good or ill.”