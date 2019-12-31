LAFAYETTE — Members of the National Traffic Safety Board team investigating Saturday’s horrific plane crash which claimed five lives said that the twin-engined Piper Cheyenne was intact when it hit the ground and that it did not appear the pilot was attempting to land.
“We found the four corners of the aircraft,” NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said during a media briefing Monday afternoon. “That indicates that it came down in one piece. It did not come apart in the air.”
Landsberg also said the plane’s flaps, on the trailing edge of the wings, were not lowered as they would be for landing.
“The flaps appear to be up as they would be for normal flight,” Landsberg said.
The crash took the lives of five of the six people onboard and left one other passenger in critical condition with burns covering 75 percent of his body. A seventh victim, who was in her Jeep in a U.S. Post Office parking lot when the aircraft crashed nearby, is undergoing treatment for burns over 30 percent of her body in New Orleans.
Witnesses were able to tell investigators what they saw of the aircraft as it came down near the intersection of Feu Follet and Verot School roads, slightly more than a minute after lifting off from Lafayette Regional Airport, bound for Atlanta and the LSU football team’s appearance in the Peach Bowl national college football semifinal playoff game.
“We have two more witnesses who came forward as a result of Sunday’s briefing, so we have six so far,” Landsberg said. Witnesses have confirmed for investigators that the plane’s landing gear was retracted as it approached the ground and that there was audible engine noise, indicating the aircraft still had power.
More importantly, Landsberg said a surveillance camera on the ground caught the airplane’s last moments.
“We have some very good video of what the plane was doing,” he said.
So far, the radar track of the flight shows that the plane climbed through 900 feet after lifting off. It began a left turn and a descent. A low altitude warning was sent to the pilot from air traffic control as the plane descended through 700 feet.
Lead investigator Jennifer Rodi said the aircraft was in a “severe nose-down” attitude as it descended, but picked up prior to the crash.
The victims killed in the crash include:
• Ian E. Biggs, 51, the pilot. He had been employed as the pilot and aircraft manager for Global Data Systems, whose owners operated the Piper Cheyenne which crashed, since April 2001. The Federal Aviation Administration certification database showed that Biggs has held a commercial pilot multi-engine rating since 2005.
• Robert Vaughn Crisp II, 59, vice president of business development and field services for GDS.
• Carley Ann McCord, 30, WDSU-TV sports broadcaster and daughter-in-law of LSU Football Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger.
• Gretchen D. Vincent, 51, wife of GDS President Chris Vincent.
• Michael Walker Vincent, 15, son of Chris and Gretchen Vincent.