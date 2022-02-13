It’s been a decade long dream for the members of the Teche Growers Association to open an agricultural center in downtown New Iberia, and with the recent purchase of property on St. Peter Street the goal is finally coming into fruition.
The association purchased a half block of property that includes the Bayou Teche Trading Company, warehouses and small homes across the street from Epiphany Day School on St. Peter Street with the hope of transforming the campus into a museum and agricultural center that tells the story of the Teche Area’s farming and agricultural industries.
Kristie Blanchard, a member of the association, said the purchase of the property was years in the making. Farmers in the association have had the dream to open a center in the area, and eventually made the purchase of the property in early January.
“About 12 to 15 years ago a bunch of the older farmers were talking about needing some kind of center,” Blanchard said Saturday. “A few years ago we started having functions and socials to raise money that could potentially buy an agricultural museum and we signed the deal.”
The property was purchased from Mayor Freddie DeCourt, who owned the set of buildings in the area and who also wanted to find a good location for the Teche Growers Association to start their project.
Teche Growers Association Director Joel Songne said the mission of the association is to promote agriculture in the five parishes the association serves, which includes Iberia, St. Martin, St. Mary, Lafayette and Vermilion parishes.
Since Iberia Parish has one of the largest sugar producing farming industries in the state, New Iberia was a natural fit for an agricultural event center. However, Blanchard added that rice, crawfish, cattle and other prominent agriculture in the parish would be promoted with the museum as well.
The hope for the association is to revamp the campus into an educational center that can hold and sustain classrooms, repair shops and large equipment.
The Bayou Teche Trading Center, which has functioned for years as prominent rental center, will continue to be used as such and the new owners are currently still renting several of the buildings for businesses that make use of the property.
The association is still currently in the fundraising portion of the project, and hope to get started soon on grants that would provide enough capital to renovate and repair needed sections of the property.
For Blanchard and Songne, the possibilities of the space are endless. Not only does the property serve the agricultural mission of the Teche Growers Association, but it also has potential uses for festivals, rentals and other event-oriented activities that could embolden downtown New Iberia.
“There’s really so much we can do with this space, we just have to show people how much it will add to downtown,” Blanchard said.